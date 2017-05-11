Fitch: Dirham Liberalisation Poses Little Risk to Moroccan Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) The planned partial liberalisation of Morocco's exchange-rate regime will have a limited impact on the country's banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. Banks are unlikely to face significantly higher currency-related risks from greater exchange-rate volatility as their foreign-currency (FC) exposure is minimal in their domestic activities, FC lending is almost entirely trade related, FC deposits are rare and use of