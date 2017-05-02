BRIEF-BB Healthcare Trust says issued 900,000 of ordinary shares at price of 115.3 pence per ordinary share
* BB Healthcare Trust - issued 900,000 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
May 2 Independence Realty Trust Inc:
* Independence Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 financial results and closes refinancing of existing line of credit
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
PRAGUE, June 14 The Czech Republic is unlikely to adopt the European Union's common currency, the euro, in the next decade because it lacks the political will to make the change, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Belarus has mandated Citigroup and Raiffeisen Bank International for fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe commencing June 19, according to the leads.