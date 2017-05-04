May 4 Independence Realty Trust Inc:
* Independence Realty Trust Inc- on may 1, 2017 operating
partnership of independence realty trust, inc. Entered into a
credit agreement - sec filing
* Independence Realty Trust - credit agreement relates to a
$300 million unsecured senior facility and a $250 million senior
unsecured revolving line of credit
* Independence Realty Trust - maturity date of term loan is
may 1, 2022, maturity date on borrowings outstanding under
revolving credit loan is may 1, 2021
* Independence Realty Trust - upon entering credit
agreement, irop borrowed $50 million under term loan and about
$123 million under revolving credit loan
Source text - bit.ly/2pKxwi9
