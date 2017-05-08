May 8 Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Independence REALTY TRUST sells 320 unit apartment property in Austin, Texas for $32 million

* Independence Realty- Expects to recognize gain of about $16.2 million associated with this sale, after transaction costs, in quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Independence Realty Trust Inc- IRT used $21.0 million dollars of proceeds from this sale to reduce its outstanding borrowings on its line of credit