MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
April 24 Independent Bank Corp
* Independent Bank Corporation reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income totaled $21.5 million during Q1 of 2017, an increase of $1.7 million, or 8.6 pct, from year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.