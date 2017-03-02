UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 Independent directors of Arconic:
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
* "Remain convinced that Arconic has right strategy and that Klaus Kleinfeld is CEO who will make it successful"
* Elliott proposed Arconic's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld should be replaced with Larry Lawson
* "Looking forward, board and management team are committed to our three-year plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.