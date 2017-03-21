March 21 Independent News & Media Plc:

* Final results

* FY pretax profit rose 11.8 percent to 41.8 million euros

* FY revenue rose 0.7 percent to 323.4 million euros

* FY net assets currently stand at 62.3 mln euros, versus net assets of 44.5 mln euros as at Dec. 31, 2015

* Group recorded a total net exceptional gain of 10.1 mln euros in 2016

* Group anticipates an EBIT performance in 2017 within market expectations and continued cash generation