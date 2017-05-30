BRIEF-Nuvectra enters second amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
May 30 INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB :
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 22.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 RESULT AFTER TAX LOSS SEK 22.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FOCUS REMAINS ON IMPLEMENTATION OF PHASE IIB STUDY CONDUCT WITH LEAD DRUG CANDIDATE COBITOLIMOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.