* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank releases February monetary policy committee meeting minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says economic activity is expected to pick up from latter part of Q4 of 2016-17
* India cenbank chief Patel says there will be sufficient flexibility to move policy rate in either direction depending on future data outcomes and projections
* India cenbank chief Patel says discretionary consumer demand, which got impacted in immediate aftermath of demonetisation, expected to bounce back
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says significant transmission to borrowers of easy funding conditions at banks suggests unlikely further transmission of a rate cut by banks
* RBI's Acharya says effects on funding costs due to portfolio outflows could be substantial if cbank is not perceived as staying course on credible inflation targeting
* RBI's Acharya says budget has allowed rate panel to focus "squarely" on inflation targeting mandate (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14