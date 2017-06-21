June 21 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank releases minutes of June monetary policy
committee meeting
* India cenbank chief Urjit Patel says considering high
uncertainty for near-term inflation, need to avoid premature
policy action- MPC minutes
* Patel says need to be alert to elements that may have a
significant influence on inflation over medium-term
* Patel says aligning administered interest rates on small
savings to committed formula can further strengthen the monetary
transmission
* India MPC member Dholakia: proposed a major cut of 50
basis points in the policy rate - minutes
* Dholakia: core inflation figures vindicated my view about
a clear declining trend rather than stickiness
* Dholakia: two monthly readings of CPI combined inflation
turned out to be more consistent with my forecast
* Dholakia: my inflation forecasts now are lower than RBI's
by about 40 and 90 bps respectively from the RBI's upper bounds
* Dholakia: headline CPI over next 12 months is expected to
ease by at least 50 bps compared to April meeting of MPC
* Dholakia: capacity utilization has persistently remained
below 75 percent for a long time indicating existence of a large
output gap
* Dholakia: monsoon forecast, oil price, stable or
appreciating fx rate all call for rate cut
* Dholakia: farm loan waivers are inflation risks, if at
all, are in distant future and under normal circumstances are
not very probable
* Dholakia: becoming cautious and not acting amounts to
ignoring all costs associated with not supporting growth
(Reporting By Swati Bhat and Rafael Nam)