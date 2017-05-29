BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board - sec filing
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
May 29 India Cements Capital Ltd
* March quarter net loss 166,000 rupees versus loss 678,000 rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 9 million rupees versus 8 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2re3Qe7 Further company coverage:
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
BERLIN, June 22 Britain's departure from the European Union could strengthen the bloc's political integration and make Germany more attractive as a business location, German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen said on Thursday.
* Saudi royals and clerics pledge loyalty (Adds Saudis pledge allegiance)