June 21 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank deputy Acharya: need to wait for more time
to ascertain if capital inflows, fx rate remain relatively
immune to fed's unwinding of its asset purchase program - MPC
minutes
* India cenbank deputy Acharya: a few more months' data will
confirm if gst rollout is likely to
be entirely benign for inflation- MPC minutes
* India cenbank deputy Acharya: clear now supply factors, in
addition to transitory effects, playing significant role for at
least three quarters with no sign yet of abating- MPC minutes
* India cenbank deputy Acharya: prefer to approach monetary
policy through the finance angle where focus is on effectiveness
of the transmission policy- MPC minutes
* India cenbank deputy Acharya: standard prescription for
monetary policy does not necessarily work well when monetary
policy transmission slow- MPC minutes
* India cenbank deputy Acharya: monetary policy needs to
better address stress on bank balancesheets- MPC minutes
* India cenbank deputy acharya: will watch next few months
of inflation, real economic activity
indicators to confirm if lower-than-target headline inflation,
negative output
gap are persistent- MPC minutes
* India cenbank deputy acharya:considerations of slow
monetary policy transmission prevented me from recommending rate
cut based on available data - MPC minutes
* India cenbank deputy acharya on cutting rates to ease bank
balance sheets: best for sake of policy credibility to not mix
instruments with objectives they are not meant to target- MPC
minutes
* India cenbank deputy acharya on cutting rates to help
banks' balance sheets: nothing could be worse for monetary
policy- MPC minutes
