BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says going forward capital will be needed to support growth of banks
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says there will be case specific resolutions required for addressing banks asset quality
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says don't have a reason to believe there is a leakage into inflation due to excess liquidity
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says part of reason to narrow policy corridor is to anchor money market rate closer to policy rate
* India cenbank chief Patel says farm loan waivers engender moral hazard
* India cenbank chief Patel says need to create a consensus so that loan waiver promises are "eschewed"
* India cenbank chief Patel says more measures on NPA resolution will be put in place
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million