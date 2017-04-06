April 6 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank deputy Mundra says will have a relook at the existing bad loan resolution instruments if there is a need

* India cenbank official says RBI is cautioning that inflation is elevated than where we want it to be

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says India is prepared for Fed hikes

* India cenbank chief Patel says we feel at this juncture the shift from accommodative to neutral is adequate

* For the detailed report on the RBI policy review see: (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)