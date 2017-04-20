BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Reserve Bank of India monetary policy meeting minutes:
* India MPC member Dholakia says "core inflation according to my calculations is likely to show a declining trend over the year" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says "oil prices according to me are not expected to stay high consistently" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says pace of ending of re-investment of principal payments by US Fed from its balance sheet holdings needs to be watched carefully - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says output gap, while marginally negative, is closing gradually leading to the possible building up of inflationary pressures - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says rising probability of El Nino event around July August may adversely affect food production but may not seriously impact the food prices" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says "inflation projection according to my calculations is an average of around 4 percent for 1st half 2017-18 and around 4.5 percent for 2nd half of year" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Acharya says on growth front, remonetisation continuing apace, many sectors of economy recovering steadily; there are signs though that recovery is somewhat uneven - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "upside risks to inflation remain" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Acharya says private investment, given the high indebtedness of several stressed sectors, remains a particularly weak spot- cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says " ECRI’s Indian future inflation gauge, a harbinger of Indian inflation, indicates some firming in inflation pressures" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Acharya says headline inflation set to rebound from recent lows due to expected (and in the past month, realized) mean-reversion in food inflation, specially in vegetables - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Patra says "if staff's projections are indicative, inflation excluding food and fuel will probably run ahead of headline inflation throughout 2017-18" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Acharya says uncertainty as to when the headline inflation might cross the target inflation rate of 4 percent and keep inching above - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Patra says consumer confidence in the price situation has deteriorated - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Acharya says risks are evenly balanced around the inflation outlook - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Patra says with remonetisation, the output gap may close sooner than expected - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Patra says "I believe that a pre-emptive 25 basis points increase in the policy rate now will point us better at the target of 4 per cent to which the committee has committed explicitly" - cenbank minutes Source text - (bit.ly/2o7hXS8)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.