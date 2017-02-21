Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
Feb 21 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says bad debt resolution still a plan, details have to be worked out
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says proposing these few ways for government to resolve bad debt problem in banks
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says have to deal with stressed assets problems "soon" (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
LONDON, June 15 Some U.S. shale producers claim they can produce oil profitably with prices well below $50 per barrel or even $45 per barrel; the oil market is likely to put those claims to the test.
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)