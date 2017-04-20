BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India cenbank releases April monetary policy committee meeting minutes
* India cenbank's Patel says: industrial outlook survey of the reserve bank suggests positive outlook for the manufacturing sector - minutes
* India cenbank's Patel says: CPI inflation excluding food and fuel remained sticky, especially services - minutes
* India cenbank's Patel says: given the volatility in the cpi, it is not easy to read its evolution - minutes
* India cenbank deputy Acharya: there are signs that recovery is somewhat uneven - minutes
* India cenbank's Patel says: notwithstanding likely favourable base-effects in next few months, outlook for inflation calls for close vigilance - minutes
* India cenbank's Patel says: there is still room for banks to cut lending rates - minutes
* India cenbank Patra: inflation excluding food and fuel will probably run ahead of headline inflation throughout 2017-18 - minutes
* India cenbank Patra: inflation expectations have reversed and hardened, and not just in the near term but also a year ahead - minutes Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2oYBJi0 (Mumbai newsroom)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.