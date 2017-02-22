BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 (Reuters) -
* India MPC member Ghate says "Since I do not see a persistent opening up of the output gap because of demonetisation, this does not warrant a rate cut" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "The ratio of currency in circulation to GDP is on the rise, suggesting that remonetisation is progressing well" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says surveys conducted by RBI to provide input for monetary policy indicate that investment outlook may remain subdued - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "While both 3 month and 1 year median inflationary expectations have fallen, it is unclear whether this will sustain" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says focus in budget on reducing revenue expenditure without compromising on capital expenditure suggests that budget will not add to inflationary momentum of economy - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says on the inflation front, core inflation (excluding food and fuel) remains sticky, close to 5 per cent - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "Exports growth is likely to continue to provide support to the economy, but volatility in the foreign exchange markets is a concern" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "Inflation excluding food and fuel remains sticky, and since it is above headline inflation, this will exert upward pressure on headline inflation" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says as transitory impact of demonetisation recedes and remonetisation sets in, the banks' MCLRs are likely to increase marginally - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "Impact on financial markets of the possible ending of re-investment of principal payments by the US Fed from its balance sheet holdings needs to be watched carefully" - cenbank minutes Source text: bit.ly/2m7m5QV
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14