BRIEF-India SEBI asks banks to disclose divergences in asset classifications

July 18 (Reuters) -

* India market regulator says listed banks must disclose to exchanges divergences in asset classification, provisioning under some conditions

* SEBI says banks must disclose if additional provisioning requirements assessed by RBI exceed 15 pct of net profits after tax

* SEBI says banks must disclose if the additional gross NPAs identified by RBI exceed 15 pct of the published incremental gross NPAs of that period Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2uuPfgD (Mumbai newsroom)