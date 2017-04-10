BRIEF-Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust says issued 500,000 ordinary shares at price of 409.10p per share
* Company announces the issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares of 5p each fully paid from treasury
April 10 Indian government presentation says:
* India's Petronet LNG signs $1 billion agreement for LNG terminal in Bangladesh
* India's Reliance Power signs pact with Bangladesh's Petrobangla for setting up of $300 mln LNG terminal
* India's NTPC signs $3.15 bln deal to supply power to Bangladesh from Nepal
* India's Numaligarh Refinery signs pact with Bangladesh Petroleum Corp for sale and purchase of gasoil
* India's Adani Power signs $2 bln pact to supply power to Bangladesh
* India's Exim Bank to help finance $1.6 billion power project in Bangladesh (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* BB Healthcare Trust - issued 900,000 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
PRAGUE, June 14 The Czech Republic is unlikely to adopt the European Union's common currency, the euro, in the next decade because it lacks the political will to make the change, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday.