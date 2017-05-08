BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
May 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on may 12 - cenbank
* India to sell 30 billion rupees of goi frb 2024 - cenbank
* India to sell 80 billion rupees of ni gs may 15, 2027 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 7.73 percent 2034 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 7.06 percent 2046 bonds - cenbank
* India cenbank says the auction for new security will be yield based and for others will be price based Source text - (bit.ly/2qSusif)
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog will oppose President Jacob Zuma's court bid to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday.
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper