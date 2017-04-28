BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 India Finance Ministry:
* India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on May 5 - finance ministry
* India to sell 30 billion rupees of 6.84 percent 2022 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell 70 billion rupees of 6.79 percent 2029 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 6.57 percent 2033 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell 30 billion rupees of 7.72 percent 2055 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell bonds via multiple price method - finance ministry Source text:[bit.ly/2pFTqEi]
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.