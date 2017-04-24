BRIEF-Atlantia intends to keep Abertis on the stock exchange
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
April 24 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd :
* March quarter consol net profit 8.41 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total revenue 32.25 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 6.76 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 26.47 billion rupees
* Says declared an interim dividend of INR 9 per equity share
* To issue secured NCDs and unsecured NCDs up to INR 250 bln and INR 20 bln respectively Source text: bit.ly/2q6f9kK Further company coverage:
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.