BRIEF-Enerchina says Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as executive director
Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as an executive director
June 27 Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
* Says bought entire 10.08% minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd
* Indiabulls Real Estate says bought the minority stake for aggregate cash consideration of 3.58 billion rupees
Indiabulls Real Estate says bought the minority stake from ILFS Fund entities
* Benchmark German yield nearly doubles in two days (Adds quote, updates prices)
Arix bioscience leads $45 million series b financing round into logicbio therapeutics