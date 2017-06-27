June 27 Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd

* Says bought entire 10.08% minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd

* Indiabulls Real Estate says bought the minority stake for aggregate cash consideration of 3.58 billion rupees

* Indiabulls Real Estate says bought the minority stake from ILFS Fund entities