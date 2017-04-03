April 3 Indian Bank

* Says Mahesh Kumar Jain demits office as CEO and MD Source text: [In continuation of our letter dated March 20, 2017 conveying appointment of Shri. Mahesh Kumar Jain, MD & CEO of Indian Bank as MD & CEO of IDBI Bank Limited, this is to inform that Shri. Mahesh Kumar Jain has demitted his office as MD & CEO of Indian Bank today to take charge as MD & CEO of IDBI Bank Limited]