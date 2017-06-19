UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 Indian Energy Exchange
* Indian Energy Exchange - initial public offering of 6.1 million shares
* Indian Energy Exchange - says Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital and IIFL Holdings are book running lead managers to IPO
* Indian Energy Exchange - equity shares offered through the red herring prospectus are proposed to be listed on the bse and the nse Source text: (bit.ly/2ruGNcu)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)