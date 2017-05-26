UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 Indian Hotels Company Ltd:
* March quarter profit 311.6 million rupees
* Says recommended dividend of inr 0.35 per share
* March quarter total income 7.25 billion rupees
* Says approved amalgamation of Tifco Holdings into co
* Profit in March quarter last year was INR 685.7 million as per IND-AS; total income INR 7.08 billion
* Says in 2017/18 co to open hotels at Taj Andamans, Rishikesh, Shimla and Tirupati Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources