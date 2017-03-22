UPDATE 2-Russia trims key rate to 9 percent, pledges cautious cuts
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
March 22 Indian Overseas Bank:
* Says got communication from government of India informing of capital allocation of 11 billion rupees in bank Source text: bit.ly/2nJ6cRf Further company coverage:
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement
* Signing of sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall