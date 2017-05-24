May 24 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 991.9 million rupees

* March quarter total income 15.27 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 12.96 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 4.25 rupees per share