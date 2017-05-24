UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 991.9 million rupees
* March quarter total income 15.27 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 12.96 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 4.25 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2rzloSK) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources