May 11 Arvind Ltd

* Says recommended dividend of 2.40 rupees per share

* Says approved issue of NCDS upto 5 billion rupees

* Says March quarter consol net profit 969.2 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 24.93 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 978.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.52 billion rupees

* Arvind Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 1.12 billion rupees