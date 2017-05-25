Kia Motors tops JD Power quality study
June 21 Kia Motors topped an initial quality study of new vehicles sold in the United States based on owner responses for the second consecutive year, business consultancy J.D. Power said on Wednesday.
May 25 Ashok Leyland Ltd
* March quarter profit 4.76 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 4.34 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 70.98 billion rupees
* Loss in March quarter last year was 1.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 62.59 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of 1.56 rupees per share
* Says Q4 total MHCV volumes including exports rose 10 percent to 38,643 units Source text: (bit.ly/2rk6SOO) Further company coverage:
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday there was no deadline for completing NAFTA trade talks between the United States, Canada and Mexico even as lawmakers warned that U.S. business would be hurt by prolonged negotiations.