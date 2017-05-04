BRIEF-Wilex says unit Heidelberg Pharma signs research agreement with Takeda
* SUBSIDIARY HEIDELBERG PHARMA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TARGET RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH TAKEDA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ANTIBODY TARGETED AMANITIN CONJUGATES
May 4 Astec Lifesciences Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 34.9 million rupees versus 8.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 904.6 million rupees versus 824.5 million rupees year ago
* Recommended final dividend of 1.5 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2p9c6ri) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 19 Scientists said on Monday they had pinpointed a particular type of immune system cell that could predict more precisely if cancer patients are likely to respond to modern immunotherapy medicines.
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's main stock index was lifted by shares of financial firms on Monday, while energy companies got a boost as oil prices steadied after coming under pressure over the past month.