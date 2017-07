July 25 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank

* Exec says has provisions of about 25.2 billion rupees on borrowers taken to bankruptcy

* Exec says big bulk of slippages that were to happen from watch list largely done

* Exec says hopeful of coming back to long-term average credit cost of 94 bps in 2018/19 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)