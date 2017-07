July 20 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd:

* June quarter profit 9.24 billion rupees versus 9.78 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 63.11 billion rupees versus 63.56 billion rupees

* Says results impacted by change over to BSIV compliant vehicles and transition to GST

