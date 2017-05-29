UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Bajaj Electricals Ltd
* Says dividend at INR 2.80 per share has been recommended
* March quarter net profit 384.2 million rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 352.4 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 13.64 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2rwXirU) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources