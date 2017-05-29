May 29 Bajaj Electricals Ltd

* Says dividend at INR 2.80 per share has been recommended

* March quarter net profit 384.2 million rupees

* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 352.4 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 13.64 billion rupees