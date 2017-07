July 20 (Reuters) - Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd :

* Consol June quarter net profit 6.36 billion rupees

* Consol June quarter total revenue 1.55 billion rupees

* Consol June quarter share of profit on investment in associates 5.25 billion rupees versus 4.80 billion rupees year ago

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 5.66 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total revenue was 1.20 billion rupees