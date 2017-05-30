BRIEF-Medpace Holdings says Medpace Limited Partnership entered into credit agreement
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
May 30 Bal Pharma Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 633.8 million rupees versus 545.5 million rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2qBPrEw) Further company coverage:
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017
* Molina Healthcare to enter Mississippi medicaid managed care market