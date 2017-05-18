BRIEF-Brown & Brown acquries assets Tricoast Insurance Services
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc
May 18 Bank of Baroda Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
* March quarter gross NPA 10.46 percent vs 11.40 pct previous qtr
* March quarter net NPA 4.72 percent vs 5.43 pct previous qtr
* March quarter interest earned 108.75 billion rupees versus 110.14 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter provisions 26.23 billion rupees versus 68.58 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2pPf1KW) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 19 Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
June 19 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.