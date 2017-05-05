BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals signed agreement with Mikro + Polo D.O.O
* Asx alert-first european distribution deal signed for API products-MXC.AX
May 5 Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Ltd
* March quarter net profit 40.8 million rupees versus profit9.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 613.4 million rupees versus 589.9 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2pcHXHG) Further company coverage:
* Signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. product development and marketing firm, beyond brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stephanie Unwin has been appointed as Phylogica's chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: