FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-India's Biocon June qtr net profit 813 mln rs vs. 1.67 bln rs year-ago
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 2:10 PM / in a day

BRIEF-India's Biocon June qtr net profit 813 mln rs vs. 1.67 bln rs year-ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - India's Biocon Ltd:

* June quarter net income 813 million rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year-ago

* June quarter total revenue 9.88 billion rupees versus. 10.33 billion rupees year-ago

* India's Biocon says outlook for FY18 cautious, depends on regulatory approvals and tender outcomes for biosimilars

* Biocon says anticipate gst impact to roll‐over into Q2FY18, but situation would normalize by end of H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u1sSuE) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.