UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Britannia Industries Ltd:
* Consol March quarter net profit 2.11 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter total income 23.50 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.99 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.25 billion rupees last year
* Recommended dividend of 22 rupees per share
* Says growth in international business continued to be under pressure in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources