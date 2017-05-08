May 8 Canara Bank Ltd:
[Major Highlights Q4 FY17
* Gross profit increased to 2973 crore, up by 80.51% y.o.y.
* Net profit for Q4 FY17 at 214 crore as against loss of 3905
crore a year ago.
* Total expenditure declined by 5.29% y.o.y.
* Increase in operating expenses contained at 1% y.o.y.
* Interest expenses, including interest paid on deposits
declined by 6.87% y.o.y.
* Cost of deposits came down to 6.25% from 6.94% last year.
* CASA Deposits increased to 1.50 lakh crore, up by 21.21%
y.o.y.
* CASA share (domestic) improved to 32.85% from 27.38% last
year.
* Non-Interest Income grew by 73.25% to 2396 crore.
* % share of non-interest income in total income improved to
18.59%, up from 11.41% a year ago.
* Gross NPA Ratio declined to 9.63% from 9.97% at December
2016.
* Net NPA declined to 6.33% compared to 6.72% as at December
2016.
* Cash Recovery during the quarter at 1183 crore, taking the
cumulative figure to 4162 crore for FY17.
* Provision Coverage ratio at 55.62%, up from 52.52% in
December 2016.
* Net Interest Margin (NIM) (Domestic) at 2.39% and NIM
(Global) at 2.23%.]
