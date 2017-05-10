BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
May 10 India's Capital First Ltd Executive Chairman V. Vaidyanathan says:
* Expects loan growth of about 25 percent in 2017/18 - chairman
* Expects bad loan situation to be better in 2017/18 - chairman Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd