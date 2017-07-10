FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
BRIEF-India's capital markets regulator seeks details of NSE 'technical glitch'
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-India's capital markets regulator seeks details of NSE 'technical glitch'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) says:

* Meets National Stock Exchange (NSE) officials on "technical glitch"

* Has directed NSE to submit a detailed report on the matter

* Has also asked NSE to have a review of their business continuity plans and to submit a detailed plan

* Looking at matter comprehensively, will interact with different stakeholders to explore as to what more needs to be done to avoid such recurrences Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u4ZVSv) (Mumbai newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.