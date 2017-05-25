BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 Cipla Ltd
* Consol March quarter net loss 617.9 million rupees
* Consol march quarter total income from operations 35.82 billion rupees
* Recommended payment of dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 928.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 33.15 billion rupees
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017