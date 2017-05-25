May 25 Cipla Ltd

* Consol March quarter net loss 617.9 million rupees

* Consol march quarter total income from operations 35.82 billion rupees

* Recommended payment of dividend of 2 rupees per share

* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 928.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 33.15 billion rupees