July 27 (Reuters) - India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories :

* COO Abhijit Mukherjee says expects adverse pricing environment in U.S. to persist

* COO Mukherjee says "remain optimistic on 2-3 launches per quarter" in U.S.

* India's Dr Reddy's labs COO Mukherjee says experiencing "a lot of transition challenges" due to GST

* Dr Reddy's Labs exec says improving manufacturing processes and automating procedures will take a few more quarters to complete