BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 12 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
* Consol March quarter net profit 3.38 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 4.27 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter net sales 34.99 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales 36.95 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of 20 rupees per share
* Says "FY17 has been a challenging year due to lack of new product approvals for US market"
* Isodiol international inc. Commences approval process for its pharmaceutical products through brazilian health regulatory agency (anvisa)
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types