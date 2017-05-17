BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement
* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II
May 17 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
* Consol march quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees
* Consol march quarter total revenue 19.38 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 0.30 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2qq2sEs) Further company coverage:
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc .
MONTREAL, June 19 The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.