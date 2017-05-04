May 4 Emami Ltd

* Consol March quarter net profit 833.2 million rupees

* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol profit was 1.18 billion rupees

* Consol March quarter net sales 5.78 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 821.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 6.03 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 5.25 rupees per share