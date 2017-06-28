BRIEF-Nibec receives Europe patent
* Says it received Europe patent on June 28, for peptide having the ability to regenerate bone tissue and for binding to apatite
June 28 Fortis Healthcare Ltd:
* Gets members' nod to increase in shareholding limit for FIIs to aggregate limit of 74 percent of paid up equity share capital of co
June 29 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd :
NEW YORK, June 28 An investor group led by New York City's comptroller called for Mylan NV's Chairman Robert Coury and Director Wendy Cameron to step down, as part of a campaign against the firm's executive pay packages and high prices for an allergy treatment.